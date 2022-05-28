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"REVEALING UKRAINE" (2019) | by Igor Lopatonok and with Oliver Stone [GR Subs]
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63 views • May 28, 2022
Ο Oliver Stone φοβάται. Φοβάται τον πόλεμο. Αυτό ήταν το σκληρό μήνυμα που μεταφέρει η τελευταία του ταινία για την κρίση στην Ουκρανία, "Revealing Ukraine", η οποία απέσπασε το Μεγάλο Βραβείο στο φεστιβάλ κινηματογράφου της Ταορμίνας στην Ιταλία. Το ντοκιμαντέρ, σε σκηνοθεσία του Igor Lopatonok, ο οποίος σκηνοθέτησε επίσης το 'Ukraine on Fire' το 2016, μας ταξιδεύει από τις καταβολές της σύγκρουσης στην Ουκρανία το 2014, μέχρι το πιο πρόσφατο περιστατικό στο στενό του Κερτς, όπου γίναμε μάρτυρες μιας άμεσης σύγκρουσης μεταξύ ρωσικών και ουκρανικών πλοίων γύρω από την Κριμαία.
Η ΣΥΝΕΧΕΙΑ ΕΔΩ: https://bit.ly/3Nt9CAf
Η ΣΥΝΕΧΕΙΑ ΕΔΩ: https://bit.ly/3Nt9CAf
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