Channel 1 (Russia TV) reports, civilians evacuated from Krasnogorovka spoke about the atrocities of the militants of the Kiev regime.
➡️According to them, the neo-Nazis used already proven tactics, using them as human shields.
🚑 Servicemen of the 5th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Army perform equally important tasks taking the city and saving civilians.