Family Of 4 Lives Destroyed By Shelling In Russia - Ukraine War - Patrick Lancaster 041122

https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday/535Thanks to Patrick Lancaster in the Donbass, on YT, and for all that he does and for so long. He has subtitles in English there.This is the description that he left at his YouTube channel.While I was On the way to Mariupol we came across a home that had been hit by a Ukrainian Shelling attack. The man of the house received heavy burns but thankfully everyone lived but this family lost everything:(I ask you to support this family in any way you can. They have nothing left and need your help. All contact info and bank info is below. Help them now, PLEASE+380713184990+79897194730SBERBANK # 2202 2015 8567 9869 and / or +79897194730https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday/535