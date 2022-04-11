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Family Of 4 Lives Destroyed By Shelling In Russia - Ukraine War - Patrick Lancaster 041122
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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122 views • April 11, 2022
https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday/535
Thanks to Patrick Lancaster in the Donbass, on YT, and for all that he does and for so long. He has subtitles in English there.
This is the description that he left at his YouTube channel.
While I was On the way to Mariupol we came across a home that had been hit by a Ukrainian Shelling attack. The man of the house received heavy burns but thankfully everyone lived but this family lost everything:(
I ask you to support this family in any way you can. They have nothing left and need your help. All contact info and bank info is below. Help them now, PLEASE

+380713184990
[email protected]
+79897194730
SBERBANK # 2202 2015 8567 9869 and / or +79897194730

https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday/535
Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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