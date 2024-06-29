3-DAY JOURNEY from BABYLON or 3 Days of Darkness?

The three days of darkness is a Catholic prophecy. are we to look for 3 days of darkness in the near future? is the power grid going to go down for 3 days? is it going to be nuclear war for 3 days? nobody really knows. but there is another 3 days to consider back from the Old testament in reference to the first exodus out of Egypt. and our exodus out of Babylon is much the same as shown in the Bible

