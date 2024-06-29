BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
3-DAY JOURNEY from BABYLON or 3 Days of Darkness?
End the global reset
End the global reset
73 followers
93 views • 10 months ago

The three days of darkness is a Catholic prophecy. are we to look for 3 days of darkness in the near future? is the power grid going to go down for 3 days? is it going to be nuclear war for 3 days? nobody really knows. but there is another 3 days to consider back from the Old testament in reference to the first exodus out of Egypt. and our exodus out of Babylon is much the same as shown in the Bible

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

for detailed study of Larry McGuire on these biblical issues you can go to larrygmeguiar2.com

Keywords
bibleprophecyreligionbabylon3 days of darkness
