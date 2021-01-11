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L'horreur, sur le chemin du mondialisme
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10 views • January 11, 2021
AVERTISSEMENT :
Cette vidéo ne s'adresse pas aux enfants ni aux personnes sensibles.
Trouvées sur Twitter, sans aucune indication de provenance, il semble que ces images ont été capturées en Asie, mais ce n'est qu'une supposition.
Comment peut-on en arriver à manipuler des bébés avortés comme de simples marchandises ? Jusqu'en quels tréfonds, l'idéologie mortifère du mondialisme entraînera-t-elle l'humanité ?
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
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https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
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https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
Cette vidéo ne s'adresse pas aux enfants ni aux personnes sensibles.
Trouvées sur Twitter, sans aucune indication de provenance, il semble que ces images ont été capturées en Asie, mais ce n'est qu'une supposition.
Comment peut-on en arriver à manipuler des bébés avortés comme de simples marchandises ? Jusqu'en quels tréfonds, l'idéologie mortifère du mondialisme entraînera-t-elle l'humanité ?
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Parler :
https://parler.com/profile/MargueriteRothe/posts
CloutHub :
https://app.clouthub.com/private/c1e103c2-f2c4-4ad3-9909-ef5bd2293a1e
GAB :
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
Keywords
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