Dr. Vliet & Todd Callender - SGT Report Interview - BEND THE KNEE, SLAVE
TruthForHealth.org
Published 21 hours ago

Attorney Todd Callender and Dr. Lee Vliet are back at SGT Report with a dire warning. If we don't stop what the satanic rulers of the darkness have planned for all of us, we may as well be dead. Because YOU HAVE BEEN CORDIALLY INVITED TO BEND THE KNEE to the NEW WORLD ORDER, slave. Happy 2024.

https://www.TruthForHealth.org

healththreatsvaxcallendervliet

