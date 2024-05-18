‼️The Full Thirteen Minute Episode of Tucker Carlson:
“You’ll be shocked to learn this, but it turns out the whole George Floyd story was a lie.” The man who died that fateful day was: Floyd Perry. The real George Floyd died 3 years before in Houston. Fact: From his Lawyer.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.