Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
‼️The Full Thirteen Minute Episode of Tucker Carlson:
channel image
Puretrauma357
1680 Subscribers
575 views
Published 14 hours ago

‼️The Full Thirteen Minute Episode of Tucker Carlson: 


“You’ll be shocked to learn this, but it turns out the whole George Floyd story was a lie.” The man who died that fateful day was: Floyd Perry. The real George Floyd died 3 years before in Houston. Fact: From his Lawyer.

Keywords
carlsonthe full thirteen minuteepisode of tucker

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket