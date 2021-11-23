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God’s peculiar people
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40 views • November 23, 2021
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The video was produced at Bantayan Island, the Philippines on Sabbath, April 27, 2019.
In Titus 2:11-14, it is written, For the grace of God that bringeth salvation hath appeared to all men, teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly, in this present world; Looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Saviour Jesus Christ; Who gave himself for us, that he might redeem us from all iniquity, and purify unto himself a peculiar people, zealous of good works.
What does peculiar mean? Another word for peculiar is different or distinct. Christians are to be different and separate from the world and its ways as mentioned in 2 Corinthians 6:17. We are not to partake in activities that are ungodly. We are not to partake in activities, events or things that are of the world, which do not give honor and praise to the Creator.
If you claim to be a new creature in Christ or being born from above or born again, why would want to associate yourself with things that are not of God or that are not associated with His holy written word? For instance, if you claim to be a true follower of Christ, you will not participate in celebrations originating in Babylonian sun worship beliefs including Sunday observance, Easter, Lent, or xmas, none of which are commanded by God in the Bible. Still, the great majority of Christians observe these days, which are not ordained by God.
According to Titus 2:14, as a peculiar, distinct people, Christians are to be zealous of good works. Good works involves obedience to the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua and His holy law of love with the guidance of the Holy Spirit of Truth, the third Person of the Godhead.
Faith in Jesus Christ or Yeshua comes first. Good works is the outcome of true, sincere faith in Christ Jesus or Yeshua. In James 2:14, 17, 20 and 24, it is written, What doth it profit, my brethren, though a man say he hath faith, and have not works? can faith save him? Even so faith, if it hath not works, is dead, being alone. But wilt thou know, O vain man, that faith without works is dead? Ye see then how that by works a man is justified, and not by faith only. Again, you will find these words linking faith with good works in James chapter 2 verses 14, 17, 20 and 24. Please read them along with the other verses mentioned in this video!
Being imitators of Jesus Christ or Yeshua will make you part of His holy nation, a royal priesthood, a peculiar, distinct people and as God mentions in Exodus 19:5, “then ye shall be a peculiar treasure unto Me above all people”.
The Almighty God, the Holy and Omnipotent Creator, calls you His peculiar treasure! You are His treasure if you are faithful and obedient to His Son Yeshua or Jesus Christ in all things.
Be part of God’s peculiar people, be His saint who is faithful and obedient to Christ and His divine law of love and you will be His peculiar treasure!
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
Music DCMedia: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced at Bantayan Island, the Philippines on Sabbath, April 27, 2019.
In Titus 2:11-14, it is written, For the grace of God that bringeth salvation hath appeared to all men, teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly, in this present world; Looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Saviour Jesus Christ; Who gave himself for us, that he might redeem us from all iniquity, and purify unto himself a peculiar people, zealous of good works.
What does peculiar mean? Another word for peculiar is different or distinct. Christians are to be different and separate from the world and its ways as mentioned in 2 Corinthians 6:17. We are not to partake in activities that are ungodly. We are not to partake in activities, events or things that are of the world, which do not give honor and praise to the Creator.
If you claim to be a new creature in Christ or being born from above or born again, why would want to associate yourself with things that are not of God or that are not associated with His holy written word? For instance, if you claim to be a true follower of Christ, you will not participate in celebrations originating in Babylonian sun worship beliefs including Sunday observance, Easter, Lent, or xmas, none of which are commanded by God in the Bible. Still, the great majority of Christians observe these days, which are not ordained by God.
According to Titus 2:14, as a peculiar, distinct people, Christians are to be zealous of good works. Good works involves obedience to the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua and His holy law of love with the guidance of the Holy Spirit of Truth, the third Person of the Godhead.
Faith in Jesus Christ or Yeshua comes first. Good works is the outcome of true, sincere faith in Christ Jesus or Yeshua. In James 2:14, 17, 20 and 24, it is written, What doth it profit, my brethren, though a man say he hath faith, and have not works? can faith save him? Even so faith, if it hath not works, is dead, being alone. But wilt thou know, O vain man, that faith without works is dead? Ye see then how that by works a man is justified, and not by faith only. Again, you will find these words linking faith with good works in James chapter 2 verses 14, 17, 20 and 24. Please read them along with the other verses mentioned in this video!
Being imitators of Jesus Christ or Yeshua will make you part of His holy nation, a royal priesthood, a peculiar, distinct people and as God mentions in Exodus 19:5, “then ye shall be a peculiar treasure unto Me above all people”.
The Almighty God, the Holy and Omnipotent Creator, calls you His peculiar treasure! You are His treasure if you are faithful and obedient to His Son Yeshua or Jesus Christ in all things.
Be part of God’s peculiar people, be His saint who is faithful and obedient to Christ and His divine law of love and you will be His peculiar treasure!
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA & https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVw2_lnGZ7kOg_4F6His7g
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
Music DCMedia: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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