The Death of Stalin was the birth of todays Russia
Published 15 days ago

The 1950's Russia till the fall of the USSR in 1992 was a controlled implosion. It left the one thing that the USA lost starting at the same time. it's culture, faith and identity. Russia could rebuild on it's strong foundation. America is doom for it has sunk into the quicksand of the swamp.

