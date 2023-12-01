FAUCI's LAB LEAK: The Key is NOT to let this die. People would like it to go away.

Dr. Robert Malone & Natalie Winters on Why Dr. Kadlec Is Now Opening Up About the True Origins of COVID-19
MALONE: “There’s no way that he would have given this interview and said these statements without having them pre-vetted by the Intelligence Community and the DoD.”
WINTERS: “I think you may be seeing people like Dr. Kadlec embrace this idea that gain-of-function research could potentially have birthed COVID-19 because they’re laying the predicate for the next pandemic.”
