Rubio: "There wasn't a policy decision NOT to give weapons to Ukraine. No one ever said we're not sending weapons to Ukraine."
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1287 followers
0
48 views • 3 days ago

Rubio: "There wasn't a policy decision NOT to give weapons to Ukraine. No one ever said we're not sending weapons to Ukraine."

🐻 MAGA - how ya doing? 

Adding: This was said after a talk in a meeting with Lavrov.

Rubio and Lavrov had a meeting in Kuala Lumpur on the sidelines of ASEAN events

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio have both expressed openness to restoring direct contacts between Russia and the United States, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry. LAVROV AND RUBIO MEETING CONCLUDES AFTER 50 MINUTES

The high-level talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have wrapped up.

Discussions covered:

🔶 Ukrainian settlement

🔶 Situation in Syria and Iran

🔶 Seeking peaceful conflict resolutions and restoring cooperation

🔶 Normalizing diplomatic missions

Both Lavrov and Rubio emphasized the need for continued diplomatic efforts.

One potential step toward normalization could be the resumption of direct flights between the two countries.

Marco Rubio stated that the United States wants to see a clear roadmap for ending the conflict in Ukraine.

🐻 Bro! The "roadmap" has been public since July 2024!!!"

The US is frustrated by the lack of greater progress on Ukraine — Rubio

The United States hopes to convince NATO allies to transfer some Patriot systems to Ukraine — Rubio

