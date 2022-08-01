Ep. 745 – Private Schools That Accept Taxpayer Money Will Soon Be Forced To Adopt Liberal Agenda

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We start with the fact that any organization or school that accepts tax dollars will eventually be forced to submit to government control, as a new report from UNESCO now directs the U.S. government to impose regulations mandating “equity” and other goals on private schools that accept tax subsidies. 📲 Download the FreedomProject Media App
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