Heart Disease and the Grain Connection: A Conversation with Dr. William Davis - Part 1

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Hidden heart disease with no symptoms is everywhere! The only way to know if you have heart disease is to have a CT Heart Scan with a calcium score. If it is positive, it can be arrested and reversed! If it is negative, you can take measures to keep it that way!
This week, Dr. Hotze is joined by world-renowned cardiologist, author, and health crusader, Dr. William Davis (author of best-selling books Wheat Belly and Undoctored) as they discuss the importance of a heart scan and teach us what the REAL causes of heart disease are. You will be surprised!
By taking wheat and grains out of our diet, and adding vitamins C and D, our chances of getting heart disease are greatly decreased!! And stay tuned for part 2 next week where we continue the discussion.
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.
If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/
To find out more about Dr. William Davis, please check out his websites: https://www.wheatbelly.com/ or https://undoctored.com/.