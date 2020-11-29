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Bow the Knee - Performed by West Coast Baptist College
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15 views • November 29, 2020
31. Listening to "Bow the Knee" - Words and music by: Christ Machen and Mike Harland - Arranged by: Tom Fetke - Preformed by: Streams of Mercy from West Coast Baptist College.
One of my favorite songs is "Bow the Knee" by Majesty Music. When I posted it someone said, 'Oh I thought it was going to be this song' (today's selection). I had not heard this song, but quickly fell in love with it. I hope you enjoy listening!
One of my favorite songs is "Bow the Knee" by Majesty Music. When I posted it someone said, 'Oh I thought it was going to be this song' (today's selection). I had not heard this song, but quickly fell in love with it. I hope you enjoy listening!
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