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Trump's Baghdadi Fake News
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34 views • November 30, 2019
Anyone who's spent a small amount of time researching ISIS, knows that it's just one more in a long line of surrogate terror groups that the CIA/US military, Mossad/Israeli military, and the Saudis, have used to exert regime change wherever the puppet masters have designs for increasing control of foreign sovereign economies.
This episode of fake news is just another Trump campaign soundbite to be mindlessly absorbed by the wilfully ignorant, gullible consumers in 'The Land of the Free'.
This episode of fake news is just another Trump campaign soundbite to be mindlessly absorbed by the wilfully ignorant, gullible consumers in 'The Land of the Free'.
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