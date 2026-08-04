BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israel Occupied US slated to Kill All Christians
#5Slampig
#5Slampig
88 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
107 views • Yesterday

https://www.bitchute.com/video/uJbRW9e7Rufk 

I am @SvenVonErick on X. 

All those outside of US that I have talked to by WhatsApp have been targeted by IDF for losing their employment, kicked out of college, where they rent, physically/sexually attacked, robbed, beaten, some killed even by having their phones used for rocket & missile attacks. 

Some were taken to Moldova stripped of passports to.UN Camps to be raped so Israel can sell babies on Black Market. 

WhatsApp is used by the Bad Guys to dismantle Christianity as a GSA NSA DoD IDF joint program for the UN WEF BlackRock Umbrella. 

I revealed what I knew to date about Israel using wind up Toy Palestinians to kill Israeli Olympians at 1972 Munich Germany Olympics to my 1974 Social Studies Class Chapin St Elementary School Ludlow MA where my DoD Monsanto Chinese Spy Father drugged all children thru school lunch for Russian Jews newly here illegally to rape & sodomize all children to film their reaction. 


Rabbi with fake FBI Credentials kicked me & my family out of Ludlow MA. I told my new 5th Grade Principal, Mr. Zich. My Father, the Rabbi, & 2 Wilbraham MA Police arrested us of Memorial School Principal,'s Office. 

Mr. Zich was stripped naked & had all of his orafices tortured including urinary tract beaten nearly to death for Coroner or Medical Examiner that my Father was supplying little boys to, declared Zich died of cancer. 


My Father then told me to act normal & be quiet or the same thing would be done my sisters & Mother & then house would be burned down & I would be blamed for it to raped in my ass for the rest of my life by biggest blackest Niggers. 

If you leave me a Voicemail, please tell me how you got my contact information. 

I need airfare to get out of Israeli Occupied US before the Killing of all Christians begins with the 1/3 of US Population newly arrived 

Steven G. Erickson

215 S. Broadway Suite 217 

Salem, NH 03079 USA 

+1 860 574 0695 

1 706 740 9324 

#WBNemesis 





Keywords
politicsusconspiracy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Dow Surges 900 Points, S&#038;P 500 Closes Above 7,700 as Oil Falls on Iran Deal Hopes

Dow Surges 900 Points, S&P 500 Closes Above 7,700 as Oil Falls on Iran Deal Hopes

Edison Reed
Australia Finalizes Plan Requiring Tech Platforms to Pay News Media

Australia Finalizes Plan Requiring Tech Platforms to Pay News Media

Edison Reed
ICE Intensifies Social Media Monitoring, Subpoenas U.S. Critics

ICE Intensifies Social Media Monitoring, Subpoenas U.S. Critics

Douglas Harrington
If You Want to Live, Stop Trusting the FDA, CDC, Corporate Media, and Jab-Pushing Doctors

If You Want to Live, Stop Trusting the FDA, CDC, Corporate Media, and Jab-Pushing Doctors

Mike Adams
Report: Pentagon Seeks &#8220;Creative&#8221; and &#8220;Unconventional&#8221; Ways to Pressure Iran

Report: Pentagon Seeks “Creative” and “Unconventional” Ways to Pressure Iran

Garrison Vance
Senate Republicans View Trump as Growing Political Liability in 2026 Races

Senate Republicans View Trump as Growing Political Liability in 2026 Races

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy