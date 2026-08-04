Israel Occupied US slated to Kill All Christians

https://www.bitchute.com/video/uJbRW9e7Rufk

I am @SvenVonErick on X.

All those outside of US that I have talked to by WhatsApp have been targeted by IDF for losing their employment, kicked out of college, where they rent, physically/sexually attacked, robbed, beaten, some killed even by having their phones used for rocket & missile attacks.

Some were taken to Moldova stripped of passports to.UN Camps to be raped so Israel can sell babies on Black Market.

WhatsApp is used by the Bad Guys to dismantle Christianity as a GSA NSA DoD IDF joint program for the UN WEF BlackRock Umbrella.

I revealed what I knew to date about Israel using wind up Toy Palestinians to kill Israeli Olympians at 1972 Munich Germany Olympics to my 1974 Social Studies Class Chapin St Elementary School Ludlow MA where my DoD Monsanto Chinese Spy Father drugged all children thru school lunch for Russian Jews newly here illegally to rape & sodomize all children to film their reaction.





Rabbi with fake FBI Credentials kicked me & my family out of Ludlow MA. I told my new 5th Grade Principal, Mr. Zich. My Father, the Rabbi, & 2 Wilbraham MA Police arrested us of Memorial School Principal,'s Office.

Mr. Zich was stripped naked & had all of his orafices tortured including urinary tract beaten nearly to death for Coroner or Medical Examiner that my Father was supplying little boys to, declared Zich died of cancer.





My Father then told me to act normal & be quiet or the same thing would be done my sisters & Mother & then house would be burned down & I would be blamed for it to raped in my ass for the rest of my life by biggest blackest Niggers.

If you leave me a Voicemail, please tell me how you got my contact information.

I need airfare to get out of Israeli Occupied US before the Killing of all Christians begins with the 1/3 of US Population newly arrived

Steven G. Erickson

215 S. Broadway Suite 217

Salem, NH 03079 USA

+1 860 574 0695

1 706 740 9324

#WBNemesis











