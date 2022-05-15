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The Splinternet: This is How the Internet Dies
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207 views • May 15, 2022
The Hated One.
Many academics are sounding alarms that the death of the unified global Internet is already happening. More and more countries are voicing their desire for digital sovereignty and techno-isolationism.
Experts are worried this cyber-balkanization is creating a multi-verse of national Internets and corporate walled gardens that they refer to as the Splintertnet.
If Internet can be understood as a worldwide network of all networks, Splinternet would be the opposite of that. It is when nations stop participating in the ICANN consensus and begin assigning their own IP addresses. It is also when governments setup nationwide firewalls to restrict free flow of information to and from the country. Both of these trends are already well on their way to create the world’s first Splinternet.
Sources
[0] https://www.cisco.com/c/en/us/solutions/enterprise-networks/what-is-computer-networking.html
[1] https://www.icann.org/resources/pages/effect-2012-02-25-en
[2] https://www.icann.org/resources/pages/what-2012-02-25-en
[3] https://techonomy.com/welcome-to-the-splinternet/
[4] https://www.economist.com/briefing/2010/09/02/a-virtual-counter-revolution
[5] https://www.technologyreview.com/2022/03/17/1047352/russia-splinternet-risk/
[6] https://edition.cnn.com/2022/03/03/tech/ukraine-russia-internet-icann/index.html
[7] https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-03-10/russia-internet-isolation-accelerates-after-ukraine-invasion
[8] https://fortune.com/2022/03/22/russia-war-ukraine-great-firewall-splinternet-internet/
[9] https://www.reuters.com/technology/russia-disconnected-global-internet-tests-rbc-daily-2021-07-22/
[10] https://www.reuters.com/article/amazon-cloud-idUSN1E7A727Q20111109
[11] https://www.statista.com/topics/4418/amazon-web-services/
[12] https://www.statista.com/statistics/216573/worldwide-market-share-of-search-engines/
[13] https://about.facebook.c..
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/D6QwK9EpN5M/
Many academics are sounding alarms that the death of the unified global Internet is already happening. More and more countries are voicing their desire for digital sovereignty and techno-isolationism.
Experts are worried this cyber-balkanization is creating a multi-verse of national Internets and corporate walled gardens that they refer to as the Splintertnet.
If Internet can be understood as a worldwide network of all networks, Splinternet would be the opposite of that. It is when nations stop participating in the ICANN consensus and begin assigning their own IP addresses. It is also when governments setup nationwide firewalls to restrict free flow of information to and from the country. Both of these trends are already well on their way to create the world’s first Splinternet.
Sources
[0] https://www.cisco.com/c/en/us/solutions/enterprise-networks/what-is-computer-networking.html
[1] https://www.icann.org/resources/pages/effect-2012-02-25-en
[2] https://www.icann.org/resources/pages/what-2012-02-25-en
[3] https://techonomy.com/welcome-to-the-splinternet/
[4] https://www.economist.com/briefing/2010/09/02/a-virtual-counter-revolution
[5] https://www.technologyreview.com/2022/03/17/1047352/russia-splinternet-risk/
[6] https://edition.cnn.com/2022/03/03/tech/ukraine-russia-internet-icann/index.html
[7] https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-03-10/russia-internet-isolation-accelerates-after-ukraine-invasion
[8] https://fortune.com/2022/03/22/russia-war-ukraine-great-firewall-splinternet-internet/
[9] https://www.reuters.com/technology/russia-disconnected-global-internet-tests-rbc-daily-2021-07-22/
[10] https://www.reuters.com/article/amazon-cloud-idUSN1E7A727Q20111109
[11] https://www.statista.com/topics/4418/amazon-web-services/
[12] https://www.statista.com/statistics/216573/worldwide-market-share-of-search-engines/
[13] https://about.facebook.c..
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/D6QwK9EpN5M/
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