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Easy & Free Way to Make Animated GIF Images with ScreenToGif (Tutorial)
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13 views • November 18, 2020
Learn to make animated GIFs very easily with the ScreenToGif Recorder and Editor tool. It's free to download too. (link below)
► My Latest Course - Make a 2D Platformer Character with State Machines in Unity 2020 ►
https://skl.sh/3lpWPQL
Screen To Gif Download ► https://www.screentogif.com/
◢◤◣◥ See My Full Software Courses ◢◤◣◥
http://christutorials.teachable.com
https://www.udemy.com/user/chris-navarre/
https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
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Get Skillshare Courses Free for 14 Days ►► https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
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Steemit ►► https://steemit.com/@christutorials/
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Bitchute ►►https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hU2elaB5u3kB/
◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥
Credits
◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥
Game Assets Used in This Project
Red Hood by Legnops https://legnops.itch.io/red-hood-character
Pixel Adventure by Pixel Frog https://pixelfrog-store.itch.io/pixel-adventure-1
Starry Night by Quintino https://quintino-pixels.itch.io/starry-night
Demon Woods Parallax by Aethrall https://aethrall.itch.io/demon-woods-parallax-background
Thumbnail Cat
https://pixabay.com/photos/animal-cat-bike-beautiful-black-3249951/
► My Latest Course - Make a 2D Platformer Character with State Machines in Unity 2020 ►
https://skl.sh/3lpWPQL
Screen To Gif Download ► https://www.screentogif.com/
◢◤◣◥ See My Full Software Courses ◢◤◣◥
http://christutorials.teachable.com
https://www.udemy.com/user/chris-navarre/
https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
◢◤◣◥ Chris Recommends (Affiliate Links) ◢◤◣◥
Get Skillshare Courses Free for 14 Days ►► https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
Remove Webcam Background with VCam ►► https://link.xsolla.com/SjZJLGsK
ProtonVPN ►►https://go.getproton.me/SHDO
HyperX QuadCast Microphone ►►https://amzn.to/2XXm3vf
➣ Follow Me On
YouTube ►►https://www.youtube.com/user/darkskeletontuts
Minds ►►https://www.minds.com/register?referrer=ChrisTutorials
Steemit ►► https://steemit.com/@christutorials/
Gab.ai ►► https://gab.ai/ChrisTutorials
Bitchute ►►https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hU2elaB5u3kB/
◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥
Credits
◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥
Game Assets Used in This Project
Red Hood by Legnops https://legnops.itch.io/red-hood-character
Pixel Adventure by Pixel Frog https://pixelfrog-store.itch.io/pixel-adventure-1
Starry Night by Quintino https://quintino-pixels.itch.io/starry-night
Demon Woods Parallax by Aethrall https://aethrall.itch.io/demon-woods-parallax-background
Thumbnail Cat
https://pixabay.com/photos/animal-cat-bike-beautiful-black-3249951/
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