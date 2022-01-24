A Netizen Exposes a Loophole in Harbin COVID Countermeasures, but Later Gets Threatened

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01/14/2022 A netizen exposes a loophole in Harbin Covid countermeasures, that people can enter the city from the train station after paying for a nucleic test and without waiting for the result. He never received his test report he paid for. His vlog became trending but was later threatened to delete it.