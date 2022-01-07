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The Mom That Keeps the Left Up At Night with Heidi St. John | Flyover Conservatives
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Arguably worse than the demented left, the Rhinos have long been in positions of power in which they two-face lie to their constituents. If nothing else, we have learned to seek truth beyond well paid-ads and tv airtime of candidates like Joe Kent. BUT THERE IS HOPE! In the state of Washington there lives a woman who when her feet hit the floor, each morning the devil says, "Oh crap, she's up!” In today’s episode, Heidi St. John is calling out the Rhinos and teaches you how to do the same! To learn about Heidi, check out https://heidistjohn.com and http://heidistjohnforcongress.com/
To watch our past interview with her, click here: https://rumble.com/vhqkcn-can-washington-be-saved-flyover-conservatives.html
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Flyover Conservatives
To watch our past interview with her, click here: https://rumble.com/vhqkcn-can-washington-be-saved-flyover-conservatives.html
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► MEET US IN PERSON!! Text EVENTS to 40509 to learn more
► Watch ALL our content in FULL on Rumble! https://bit.ly/FlyoverRumble
https://www.banned.video/
Flyover Conservatives
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