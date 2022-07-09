Protesters in Sri Lanka - Destroying Residence of the Country's PRIME MINISTER in Colombo - Just before his Pushed Resignation. - 070922

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The President of Sri Lanka will resign from his post on July 13, according to local publications.
Protesters in Sri Lanka burned down the residence of the country's prime minister in Colombo.
Videos from the scene are published in social networks.
Today, the protesters broke into and seized the presidential residence.
The unrest is caused by the economic crisis against the background of the coronavirus.
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