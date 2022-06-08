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Robin Bullock | The Horrific Satanic Great Reset Agenda Explained (Vaccines, CERN, China, etc.)
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151 views • June 08, 2022
Robin Bullock | The Horrific Satanic Great Reset Agenda Explained (Vaccines, CERN, China, etc.)
Robin Bullock breaks it all down in this exclusive interview you don't want to miss...
What is CERN?
What portals are they trying to open?
What satanic rituals did the elites perform at certain events?
What is the Great Reset?
What did Obama do that will shock you?
Who is really in charge?
What is going to happen next?
Why was there a portal open above the White House?
And much more...
Robin Bullock breaks it all down in this exclusive interview you don't want to miss...
What is CERN?
What portals are they trying to open?
What satanic rituals did the elites perform at certain events?
What is the Great Reset?
What did Obama do that will shock you?
Who is really in charge?
What is going to happen next?
Why was there a portal open above the White House?
And much more...
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