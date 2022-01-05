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This Is So Lnsane That You Have to See It for Yourself to Believe It! [04.01.2022]
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188 views • January 05, 2022
Note: In Denmark we are also bombarded everywere with everyone should get 'tested' and 'Vaxxed', the Satanists and their ervant also put 'Notes' up in the entrance where we live...
03.01.2022 Germany Lines up Sheep, Goats in 300-Foot Syringe Shape
https://people.com/pets/germany-goats-sheep-form-covid-19-vaccination-shape/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/travel/news/germany-lines-up-sheep-goats-in-300-foot-syringe-shape-to-encourage-covid-19-vaccinations/ar-AASoiud
https://finance.yahoo.com/finance/news/germany-lines-sheep-goats-300-185652635.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/01/04/sheep-goats-germany-coronavirus-vaccine/
https://www.nokiamobilephonenews.co.uk/entertainment/sheep-and-goats-are-lined-up-in-a-300-foot-syringe-shape-in-germany-to-encourage-covid-19-vaccinations/
9,328 Views jan 4, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING
64.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/mEKndNb7-co
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
03.01.2022 Germany Lines up Sheep, Goats in 300-Foot Syringe Shape
https://people.com/pets/germany-goats-sheep-form-covid-19-vaccination-shape/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/travel/news/germany-lines-up-sheep-goats-in-300-foot-syringe-shape-to-encourage-covid-19-vaccinations/ar-AASoiud
https://finance.yahoo.com/finance/news/germany-lines-sheep-goats-300-185652635.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/01/04/sheep-goats-germany-coronavirus-vaccine/
https://www.nokiamobilephonenews.co.uk/entertainment/sheep-and-goats-are-lined-up-in-a-300-foot-syringe-shape-in-germany-to-encourage-covid-19-vaccinations/
9,328 Views jan 4, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING
64.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/mEKndNb7-co
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
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