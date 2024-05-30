The Zionist Nazi Connection & Creation Of Israel

By Way Of Deception, Thou Shalt Do War
* The Khazars were known for starting wars through deception.
* About 700 years ago, they all converted to Judaism.
* These are the Ashkenazi Jews who later became Zionists and persecuted Sephardic Jews of Palestine.
* They do not follow the teachings of the Torah.
* They follow the Talmud, ancient teachings that can be described as anti-Christian or satanic.
* The motto of Israeli Mossad (above) sums up the nature of Zionism, which includes Evangelical Christians and certain sects of Islam.
* With 80% of the world being religious, religion is the easiest way to ignite war — which is what central banks always want.
Reese Reports | 30 May 2024
https://rumble.com/v4yf3pk-the-zionist-nazi-connection-and-the-creation-of-israel.html
