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Tore Says Tuesday 10-06-2020: Remember, it's all good, and they can't stop what's coming.
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15 views • October 07, 2020
Twitch.Tv/ToreSays
The POTUS comeback that is shaping the narrative. MSM comes unglued. He won't follow rules they set. Foaming and fuming is their style. Also corrupted was medical research. The lock down debate comes into focus. Chicom hysteria infiltrates the Dims. Leadership is what is being offered to voters. Who's the best deal closer ever? The world will have a major debriefing. Remember, it's all good, and they can't stop what's coming.
The POTUS comeback that is shaping the narrative. MSM comes unglued. He won't follow rules they set. Foaming and fuming is their style. Also corrupted was medical research. The lock down debate comes into focus. Chicom hysteria infiltrates the Dims. Leadership is what is being offered to voters. Who's the best deal closer ever? The world will have a major debriefing. Remember, it's all good, and they can't stop what's coming.
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