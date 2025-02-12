-The Reckoning of Faith Romans 4:4-9 Morning Manna - Feb 11, 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rick and Doc continue their study of Romans 4:4-9, emphasizing that righteousness and salvation come solely by faith and not by works. They highlight Abraham’s justification before circumcision, showing that faith has always been central to God’s redemptive plan. Drawing from Psalm 32, they explain how true blessedness comes from recognizing that one’s sins are covered and forgiven. Rick and Doc emphasize the joy and assurance believers experience when they fully trust in God’s promises instead of attempting to earn His favor. They share stories illustrating how guilt and shame can vanish under God’s grace. Ultimately, they remind listeners that complete surrender to God brings spiritual peace and transformative joy.
Topics Covered
- Justification by faith versus works-based righteousness
- Abraham and David as Old Testament examples of imputed righteousness
- The nature of forgiveness and its connection to spiritual joy
- The universal offer of salvation to both Jews and Gentiles
- Overcoming guilt, shame, and condemnation through Christ
- The call to trust God fully and live in His grace
Scripture References
- Romans 4:4 – “Now to him that worketh is the reward not reckoned of grace but of debt.”
- Romans 4:5 – “But to him that worketh not, but believeth on him that justifieth the ungodly…”
- Romans 4:6 – “Even as David also describeth the blessedness of the man…”
- Romans 4:7 – “Blessed are they whose iniquities are forgiven…”
- Romans 4:8 – “Blessed is the man to whom the Lord will not impute sin.”
- Romans 4:9 – “Cometh this blessedness then upon the circumcision only…?”
- Matthew 1:1 – “The book of the generation of Jesus Christ, the son of David…”
- Psalm 32 – “Blessed is he whose transgression is forgiven…”
- Genesis 15:6 – “And he believed in the LORD; and he counted it to him for righteousness.”