Second Biggest Crypto Hack Ever Happened on 03/29 With Over $600 Million Ethereum Stolen

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03/29/2022 Second biggest crypto hack ever happened on 03/29 with over $600 million worth of Ethereum stolen, but Feds and analysis companies are getting really good at tracing these hacks and seeing that the people who perpetrate them are brought to justice.