Comedian gives 3 TIPS to survive YOUR family on Thanksgiving
High Hopes
Published Friday |
Glenn Beck


Nov 23, 2022

Comedian Jamie Kilstein — a self-described ‘piranha’ on both sides of the political aisle — joins Glenn to dissect exactly how YOU can handle those awkward, news-related discussions around the table on Thanksgiving. In this clip, Kilstein provides four of his top tips that will help your survive the holidays with your favorite, liberal relatives…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pojvg7FlVT0

