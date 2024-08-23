Nikola Mikovic: Putin's "Emperor Has No Clothes" Moment?

Nikola Mikovic discusses what he considers to be Putin's "Emperor Has No Clothes" moment in Kursk. Russia continues demonstrating its weakness on a daily basis and it's becoming hard to hide it. At the moment, he doesn't see any threat of escalation toward WWIII. He touches on the DragonBear relationship, Central Asian geopolitics, what's happening in Serbia with the lithium, and how in China living without smart phones, QR codes and mobile apps, is almost inconceivable.





About Nikola Mikovic

Nikola Mikovic is a freelance journalist, researcher and analyst based in Serbia. He covers mostly the foreign policies of Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, as well as energy-related issues.





Nikola primarily focuses on Russia’s involvement in post-Soviet space, the Middle East, and the Balkans. He writes for several publications such as Byline Times, CGTN, Lowy Institute, Global Comment, and World Geostratregic Insights, among others.





