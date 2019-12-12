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Pennsylvania Colonial History Part 1: Whose Colony Is It, Anyway?
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5 views • December 12, 2019
Book Sources:
-"Pennsylvania Colonial and Federal" edited by Howard M. Jenkins, 1903 (free on google play bookstore)
Web Sources:
http://archive.is/aTbAW
http://archive.is/WI8jd
http://archive.is/EoqYi
http://archive.is/IssAp
Image Sources:
maps.google.com
http://archive.is/a1pEr
http://archive.is/Kx4F0
http://archive.is/4kSp5
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http://archive.is/X1U8l
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http://archive.is/czElR
http://archive.is/29AeF
http://archive.is/qmN0Y
-"Pennsylvania Colonial and Federal" edited by Howard M. Jenkins, 1903 (free on google play bookstore)
Web Sources:
http://archive.is/aTbAW
http://archive.is/WI8jd
http://archive.is/EoqYi
http://archive.is/IssAp
Image Sources:
maps.google.com
http://archive.is/a1pEr
http://archive.is/Kx4F0
http://archive.is/4kSp5
http://archive.is/5Xd6o
http://archive.is/M9DEh
http://archive.is/n5ZUx
http://archive.is/lQqCq
http://archive.is/bUcLO
http://archive.is/4rkqe
http://archive.is/uvRHz
http://archive.is/U1BQT
http://archive.is/SL2yM
http://archive.is/0Tyrp
http://archive.is/84fIn
http://archive.is/Obf1p
http://archive.is/EC3Er
http://archive.is/ofhLa
http://archive.is/X1U8l
http://archive.is/QxhjF
http://archive.is/czElR
http://archive.is/29AeF
http://archive.is/qmN0Y
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