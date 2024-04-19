Is Heb.10:25 Talking To The Church (Pt 3)

On this episode, Bro. Landon teaches on "Is Hebrews 10:25 Talking To The Church". There are many that say, that those that do not attend church services are disobeying the Lord, but is the true? let's listen to Bro. Landon to find out. This is Pt. 3. "Sing To Me Of Heaven" played by Bro. John Varney, and used by permission. Also, please check out my other podcast "A Few Minutes In God's Book" Please like, share and subscribe to our channels. Bro. Landon's channel is: @landondunn6075. You can also take a look at our radio websites. They are as follows: broreyn.wixsite.com/kjbrd-radio ldunn9484.wixsite.com/dispensationalradio

