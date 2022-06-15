House falls into river near Yellowstone Natl Park🌊🏠

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Jun 14, 2022
Video from a southern Montana community near Yellowstone National Park shows a house fall into the raging Yellowstone River on Monday. Heavy rain and melting snow have caused flooding, damage and triggered evacuations in and around the park. (June 14)🌊🏠
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Adding to this: THE SHIP IN A BOTTLE THEORY OF THE COVID SOYOP:🚢🍾
REMOTE ACCESS CONTROL MECHANISM CREATED;
SAID MECHANISM IS DISSOLVED [TO BE ADDED TO PROCESSED FOODS AND DISPERSED VIA CHEMTRAIL EMMISIONS;
ONCE COMBINED IN A BODY, THE MECHANISM REASSEMBLE...LIKE A SHIP IN A BOTTLE🚢🍾
https://gm-no.blogspot.com/2020/05/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine-access.html🦗