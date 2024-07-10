Barbara O'Neill - Natural Remedies - Poultices - 6 of 7 (02.27.2016)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is used under Fair Use for educational and instructive purposes only.
Barbara O'Neill lectures held at Royal Oak Church, Auckland, New Zealand.
Video Index
- Onion Poultice – 2:34 to draw toxins, infection
- Onion & Honey Syrup – 16:27 for sore throat
- Flu Bomb – 19:02
- Garlic Poultice – 22:24
- Ginger – 25:33. anti-inflammatory herb
- Internal Tea 26:12
- External Poultice- 27:54 for joint inflammation
- Potato Poultice – 38:26 for tissue inflammation
- Hydrotherapy– Hot/Cold – 40:52 &
- 3 minutes in Hot Water – vasodilation – stimulant to begin with
- 30 seconds in Ice Cold Water – contracts & draws new blood
- Repeat 3x (minimally)
- Castor Oil Compress – 58:40 – deep penetration to break up lumps, bone spurs, fibroids, cysts & tumor
- Charcoal Poultice – 1:07:35 deep tissue detox for poisons
- Cayenne Pepper – 1:18:10 circulatory stimulant
- Internally & Externally – 1:20:00
- Cayenne Pepper Compress – 1:28:41
- Iodine test – 1:36:00 for thyroid health
- Epsom Salt – 1:37:10 as muscle relaxer & for burns
- Aloe Vera – 1:41:2 for burns
- Q&A – 1:43:05
https://t.me/BarbaraONeillsFollowers
https://t.me/BarbaraONeillsFollowersChat
Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578