The Student Loan Crisis: Yet Another Government-Created Problem

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report
Government is not a problem-solver, but a problem multiplier. In an effort to make college "more affordable" and "more accessible," students now live under mountains of debt. All of this credit has naturally driven up the price of going to college as well. Now government, in yet another effort to "help," is thinking about forcing everyone else to pick up the tab. The worst words in the English language remain unchanged: "I'm from government, and I'm here to help."