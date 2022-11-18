Welcome To Proverbs Club.Discipline And Correction Are Twins.
Proverbs 15:32 (NIV).
32) Those who disregard discipline despise themselves,
but the one who heeds correction gains understanding.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Discipline must be evaluated to comprehend the situation.
Otherwise, the opportunity to improve is lost.
