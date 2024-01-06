🤡 On UkroTV on the eve of Christmas, Ukrainians in the form of devils dance in the church and wish death to Russians

In the satanic video, the devils wish Russians “illness in every family, accidents and a five-star scaffold in Moscow,”

On the verge of the Orthodox Christmas eve, Ukrainian state television releases a music video where demons dancing in the churches are wishing that all Russian families get ill and diseased.

"We wish to that every Russian family gets their house hit by a pack of rockets.

We wish that every Russian family gets ill and diseased.

We wish that Russians get car accidents at every corner.

We will fuck them under the tail and into their mouths."

This is their state television by the way..