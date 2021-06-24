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ACCORDING TO THE CDC, THERE IS NO COVID PANDEMIC, THERE NEVER WAS A COVID PANDEMIC [2021-06-24] (VIDEO)
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343 views • June 24, 2021
ACCORDING TO THE CDC, THERE IS NO COVID PANDEMIC, THERE NEVER WAS A COVID PANDEMIC [2021-06-24] (VIDEO)
According to the UPDATED CDC INFORMATION this week, only 6% of the 160,000 deaths during the past 15 months can be directly attributable to Covid, and 94% can not. Therefore, out of the 160,000 people that "supposedly" died and were listed as Covid deaths in the USA, ONLY 9,210 AMERICANS ACTUALLY DIED FROM COVID. THEREFORE, "OFFICIALLY" THERE WAS NO PANDEMIC. The CDC, which is a Globalist Deep State organization, helped to perpetrate the LARGEST CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY ever. All of the socialist distancing, mask wearing, loss of jobs, loss of businesses, house arrests, denial of travel, PCR Tests, and mRNA vaxx bioweapons were all CRIMINAL ACTIVITIES. All of the people that have been debilitated and killed by the Covid jabs are CRIMES OF HIGH TREASON. The Medical Mafia Organizations and Politicians that pushed this WORLDWIDE FALSE FLAG EVENT need to be tried and then hung or shot by firing squad. Whatever you do, DO NOT TAKE THE mRNA BIOWEAPON JAB and DO NOT FORCE IT ON AMERICA'S YOUTH. If you have already gotten the Depopulation Jab, make the best use of the time you still have remaining since you are scheduled for THE GREAT CULLING (aka THE GREAT REAPING) being pushed as United Nations Agenda 21/Agenda 2030 and the Globalists New World Order.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
d.j.trump @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@statements.by.d.j.trump?lang=en
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
According to the UPDATED CDC INFORMATION this week, only 6% of the 160,000 deaths during the past 15 months can be directly attributable to Covid, and 94% can not. Therefore, out of the 160,000 people that "supposedly" died and were listed as Covid deaths in the USA, ONLY 9,210 AMERICANS ACTUALLY DIED FROM COVID. THEREFORE, "OFFICIALLY" THERE WAS NO PANDEMIC. The CDC, which is a Globalist Deep State organization, helped to perpetrate the LARGEST CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY ever. All of the socialist distancing, mask wearing, loss of jobs, loss of businesses, house arrests, denial of travel, PCR Tests, and mRNA vaxx bioweapons were all CRIMINAL ACTIVITIES. All of the people that have been debilitated and killed by the Covid jabs are CRIMES OF HIGH TREASON. The Medical Mafia Organizations and Politicians that pushed this WORLDWIDE FALSE FLAG EVENT need to be tried and then hung or shot by firing squad. Whatever you do, DO NOT TAKE THE mRNA BIOWEAPON JAB and DO NOT FORCE IT ON AMERICA'S YOUTH. If you have already gotten the Depopulation Jab, make the best use of the time you still have remaining since you are scheduled for THE GREAT CULLING (aka THE GREAT REAPING) being pushed as United Nations Agenda 21/Agenda 2030 and the Globalists New World Order.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
d.j.trump @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@statements.by.d.j.trump?lang=en
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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