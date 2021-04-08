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EP 2399-6PM BREAKING: General Flynn Calls For Investigation Of SPARS PLANDEMIC 2025-2028
The Pete Santilli Show
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110 views • April 08, 2021
EP 2399-6PM BREAKING: General Flynn Calls For Investigation Of SPARS PLANDEMIC 2025-2028   
In a recent interview, General Flynn encouraged listeners to watch Alex Jones’ 90-minute SPARS 2025-2028 pandemic breakdown and defended the credibility of Infowars’ research and analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic.   The excerpt from his interview is presented here along with a boil down of the full presentation that links a 2017 pandemic ‘exercise’ to exact events that have occurred during the overhyped and synthetic COVID-19 health emergency used to roll out global medical tyranny. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17367 
Special Guest: 7:00 PM - Alex Newman is an American journalist and consultant who writes about economics, finance, banking, business, and politics for diverse publications in the United States and abroad. He studied journalism, economics and political science at the University of Florida.  In addition to his own consulting firm, Alex has worked in market research, marketing, strategy, research, information gathering and consulting for international companies, non-profit organizations and various political campaigns. He is also the co-author of a book exposing some of the problems with today's public education system. https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/congress/itemlist/user/68-alexnewman
8:00 PM - Since the start of the fake pandemic and economic lockdown, Chris Nelson has fought to revive the common sense of Floridians and Americans. When the Broward Government announced they were re-closing the beach on July 4, 2020, Chris staged a successful Beach Storming with a group of about 30 fed up Floridians. Chris is probably best known for the September 15, 2020 Maskless Flash Mob in a Ft Lauderdale Target to the Twisted Sister song "We're Not Gonna Take It" which racked up 39 Million views on Twitter and was covered internationally.   Promo
https://twitter.com/reopenchris?s=21  https://freeflorida.me/  https://youtube.com/c/ChrisNelsonTheTargetGuy https://freeflorida.me/thread/316-million-maskless-march-mask-burning-in-ft-lauderdale/ https://www.facebook.com/masklessrebel
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