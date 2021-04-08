EP 2399-6PM BREAKING: General Flynn Calls For Investigation Of SPARS PLANDEMIC 2025-2028   

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In a recent interview, General Flynn encouraged listeners to watch Alex Jones’ 90-minute SPARS 2025-2028 pandemic breakdown and defended the credibility of Infowars’ research and analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. The excerpt from his interview is presented here along with a boil down of the full presentation that links a 2017 pandemic ‘exercise’ to exact events that have occurred during the overhyped and synthetic COVID-19 health emergency used to roll out global medical tyranny. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17367
Special Guest: 7:00 PM - Alex Newman is an American journalist and consultant who writes about economics, finance, banking, business, and politics for diverse publications in the United States and abroad. He studied journalism, economics and political science at the University of Florida. In addition to his own consulting firm, Alex has worked in market research, marketing, strategy, research, information gathering and consulting for international companies, non-profit organizations and various political campaigns. He is also the co-author of a book exposing some of the problems with today's public education system. https://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/congress/itemlist/user/68-alexnewman
8:00 PM - Since the start of the fake pandemic and economic lockdown, Chris Nelson has fought to revive the common sense of Floridians and Americans. When the Broward Government announced they were re-closing the beach on July 4, 2020, Chris staged a successful Beach Storming with a group of about 30 fed up Floridians. Chris is probably best known for the September 15, 2020 Maskless Flash Mob in a Ft Lauderdale Target to the Twisted Sister song "We're Not Gonna Take It" which racked up 39 Million views on Twitter and was covered internationally. Promo
https://twitter.com/reopenchris?s=21 https://freeflorida.me/ https://youtube.com/c/ChrisNelsonTheTargetGuy https://freeflorida.me/thread/316-million-maskless-march-mask-burning-in-ft-lauderdale/ https://www.facebook.com/masklessrebel
📡We’ve joined the global revolution in encrypted communications technology - Decentralize Your Digital Life With CLEAR: http://ClearWithPete.com
Join our team of influencers! This is a ground-floor opportunity to build a small business in the most exciting industry in the world: ClearUnited http://ClearWithPete.com/join
🔴Save $50 On A 4-Week Emergency Food Supply: http://PrePareWithPete.com
✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of Collagen 🔥
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://HealthWithPete.com
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
🔦 Defend Yourself With The Best Tactical Flashlight On The Market 🔦
➡️ Get it Here: http://www.fighterflare.com ⬅️
Use Promo Code PETE20 for 20% OFF
🚨HERE’s HOW TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD ▶▶▶▶ https://petesantilli.mobi
🚨DON’T LET SILICON VALLEY DISCONNECT YOU FROM US!! GET ON OUR FREE TEXT ALERT SYSTEM: Text “SBN” to 74121 or visit http://Petelive.tv/text
🚨 Follow our new RUMBLE channels https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips 🚨🚨 🚨- (BEST LIVE STREAM & CHAT IS ON DLive: https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli )