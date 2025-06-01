CTP (20250605 S3EJunSpecial2) Shirley Buck Mindset Transformation BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shirley Buck shares her remarkable journey from severe childhood trauma and abuse to becoming a mindset coach and author, illustrating how alternative healing methods changed her life when traditional therapy wasn't her path forward.
• Founded Red Leaf Alternative Healing to help others transform their mindset through a 12-week coaching program
• Published "Sweet Freedom Whispered in My Ear," a book sharing her story with tools for healing
• Emphasizes taking personal accountability rather than blaming circumstances or others