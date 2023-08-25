Sex Trafficking on the Island of Kauai. First hand account. Oprah and Zucker Fuck are in on it. It is rampant and is happening now all over the Islands of Hawaii - it has been going on for years

This does not surprise me at all This about it. Regarding Oprah and Zuck Fuck - they own huge swaths of land with private beaches and places to moor boats, etc. Think about all the young girls that go to Hawaii to hang out of the beaches, get jobs in juice bars like what is referenced in this video and meet good looking guys. Along the way, they get taken by these pedo and children trafficking networks and they become slaves to the sex trade and their lives are threatened and they can not get off these islands.

Now back to business: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com

www.cannabisfarmtourmedellin.com

www.cannabisretreatmedellincolombia.com













