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05-25-21 OC Board of Supervisors – Morton Irvine Smith
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11 views • May 28, 2021
May 25, 2021
Morton Irvine Smith speaks to a crowd of patriots waiting to speak to the Orange County Board of Supervisors, outside the Hall of Administration in Santa Ana.
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Morton Irvine Smith speaks to a crowd of patriots waiting to speak to the Orange County Board of Supervisors, outside the Hall of Administration in Santa Ana.
Subscribe for my FREE action emails here: https://www.TheHealthyAmerican.org
Visit our coalition of local freedom groups defending our Golden State!
Connection! Education! Action! We are here for YOU!
https://FreedomForCalifornia.org
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