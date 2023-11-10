Create New Account
The Search For Lawrence Is Over, 2023
Elevate To Grow
Published Friday

Hello to you all.  I am Debra and I speak out against abuse.  Being abused is such a cruel, demonic, wicked, vicious and evil experience for the victim.  I know this personally  because I have been abuse throughout my entire life by many people, previous friends and many previous family members who have very serious personality disorders.  Along with other negative spiritual issues.  


healingprayerrecoveryspiritsoul

