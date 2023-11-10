The Search For Lawrence Is Over, 2023

Hello to you all. I am Debra and I speak out against abuse. Being abused is such a cruel, demonic, wicked, vicious and evil experience for the victim. I know this personally because I have been abuse throughout my entire life by many people, previous friends and many previous family members who have very serious personality disorders. Along with other negative spiritual issues.
