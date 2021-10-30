© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE VACCINE IS MORE DANGEROUS THAN COVID-19: DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH
Follow
1
Share
Report
702 views • October 30, 2021
2021 OCT 26
IMPACT OF COVID VACCINE ON MORTALITY
The Vaccine is More Dangerous than COVID-19: Dr. Peter McCullough
SOURCE: https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-the-vaccine-is-more-dangerous-than-covid-19-dr-peter-mccullough/5759522?utm_source=pocket_mylist
My blog post:
https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/10/the-vaccine-is-more-dangerous-than.html
Find me on social media:
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
IMPACT OF COVID VACCINE ON MORTALITY
The Vaccine is More Dangerous than COVID-19: Dr. Peter McCullough
SOURCE: https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-the-vaccine-is-more-dangerous-than-covid-19-dr-peter-mccullough/5759522?utm_source=pocket_mylist
My blog post:
https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/10/the-vaccine-is-more-dangerous-than.html
Find me on social media:
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.