The Reflex To Prescribe, UPF Definition, EPA Approves PFAS Fertilizer, Razi Ann Berry, Naturopathic and Integrative Medicine - The RSB Show 7-21-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: The Reflex To Prescribe, Ultra-Processed Foods Definition, EPA Approves PFAS Fertilizer, Microplastic Heart Attacks, Juncus Effusus, Razi Ann Berry, Naturopathic and Integrative Medicine, Power Limits for Wireless Radiation, Toxic Chemical Homes, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/prescription-reflex-ultra-processed-foods-definition-pfas-fertilizer-plastic-in-blood-juncus-effusus-razi-ann-berry-power-limits-for-wireless-radiation-toxic-chemicals-in-homes-and-more/