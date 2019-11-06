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Obama White House Communications Director Picked As Roger Stone Juror
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7 views • November 06, 2019
Jacob Engels of http://centralfloridapost.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break the news that an Obama era communications asset with a spouse in the deep state was picked as a juror in the persecution of Roger Stone!
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