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SAY WHAT!?! Why Is US Flying Nuke Bombers Towards Russia?
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2281 views • October 20, 2021
Russian SU-30 warplanes intercept two US B-1B strategic bombers and their KC 135 tankers over the Black Sea on October 19, 2021. Link to storyhttps://sputniknews.com/20211020/two-russian-jets-intercept-american-bombers-over-black-sea-1090059819.html
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