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Mainstream Media Ignore HUGE London Freedom March
Dare To Fly
Dare To Fly
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71 views • April 26, 2021
On Saturday 24th April, there was a huge freedom march where people from all walks of life joined together to sing, dance, and stand up for their liberties.

Many people protested against the announcement of vaccine passports, which the UK government is seeking to implement, whilst also standing against the current C19 restrictions such as mandatory face masks and social distancing.

Despite an estimated 700,000+ people attending the event, the mainstream media remained silent and failed to report what took place.

Fly High, Fear Less.

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Sources:
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/04/25/the-silence-from-bbc-itv-and-sky-news-is-deafening-after-1-million-people-marched-for-your-freedom-on-april-24th/
https://news.sky.com/story/oxford-street-shoppers-heckled-over-face-masks-as-thousands-protest-covid-rules-in-london-12285712
https://www.itv.com/news/2021-04-24/covid-thousands-march-against-vaccine-passports-and-coronavirus-restrictions-in-central-london-street-party-protest
https://youtu.be/ytoEE_vAe3o

#DareToFly #24thapril #londonprotest
Keywords
vaccinesmindbbcukmainstream mediaunited kingdomfreedom marchspiritbodytruth seekeritvsky newscovid 19the great resetanti lockdownlondon protestanti lockdown protestvaccine passportscovid 19 restrictionsdare to fly
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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