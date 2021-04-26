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Mainstream Media Ignore HUGE London Freedom March
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71 views • April 26, 2021
On Saturday 24th April, there was a huge freedom march where people from all walks of life joined together to sing, dance, and stand up for their liberties.
Many people protested against the announcement of vaccine passports, which the UK government is seeking to implement, whilst also standing against the current C19 restrictions such as mandatory face masks and social distancing.
Despite an estimated 700,000+ people attending the event, the mainstream media remained silent and failed to report what took place.
Fly High, Fear Less.
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Music:
All music used is royalty-free and sourced from Epidemic Sound.
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Sources:
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/04/25/the-silence-from-bbc-itv-and-sky-news-is-deafening-after-1-million-people-marched-for-your-freedom-on-april-24th/
https://news.sky.com/story/oxford-street-shoppers-heckled-over-face-masks-as-thousands-protest-covid-rules-in-london-12285712
https://www.itv.com/news/2021-04-24/covid-thousands-march-against-vaccine-passports-and-coronavirus-restrictions-in-central-london-street-party-protest
https://youtu.be/ytoEE_vAe3o
#DareToFly #24thapril #londonprotest
Many people protested against the announcement of vaccine passports, which the UK government is seeking to implement, whilst also standing against the current C19 restrictions such as mandatory face masks and social distancing.
Despite an estimated 700,000+ people attending the event, the mainstream media remained silent and failed to report what took place.
Fly High, Fear Less.
📢SUBSCRIBE TO MY BRAND NEW TUBE📢
https://brandnewtube.com/@DareToFly
☕SUPPORT ME ON KO-FI☕
https://ko-fi.com/daretofly
⭐DONATE VIA PAYPAL⭐
paypal.me/emsastrange
Crypto donations:
1Ju4yXw4Xd36wGfpUqSHWfUQL8DtAFkrpd
Join my discord!
https://discord.gg/AH4tk9h6
______________________
FOLLOW MY SOCIALS:
Facebook: Dare To Fly
Twitter: @DareToFly777
Parler: @DareToFly777
Instagram: @dare.tofly777
Website: www.dare-to-fly.co.uk
Email: [email protected]
_______________________
Music:
All music used is royalty-free and sourced from Epidemic Sound.
_______________________
Sources:
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/04/25/the-silence-from-bbc-itv-and-sky-news-is-deafening-after-1-million-people-marched-for-your-freedom-on-april-24th/
https://news.sky.com/story/oxford-street-shoppers-heckled-over-face-masks-as-thousands-protest-covid-rules-in-london-12285712
https://www.itv.com/news/2021-04-24/covid-thousands-march-against-vaccine-passports-and-coronavirus-restrictions-in-central-london-street-party-protest
https://youtu.be/ytoEE_vAe3o
#DareToFly #24thapril #londonprotest
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