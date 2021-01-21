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Full Moon Showdown at the White House Coral
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21 views • January 21, 2021
Today we discuss how the astrological aspects around the full moon on January 28, 2021 will influence what happens at the White House. We look at the chart of the full moon and will will look at how Joe Biden;s astrological chart will be influenced by it.
Our website: Seacoast Astrolocial Advisory Services
www.seacoastastrological.com
Our email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Our website: Seacoast Astrolocial Advisory Services
www.seacoastastrological.com
Our email: [email protected] or [email protected]
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