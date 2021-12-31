COVIDLAND - PART 2: THE MASK

COVIDLAND - PART 2: THE MASKThis Second Episode of the Covidland series, 'The Mask', uncovers the real science behind face coverings and explores the physical and mental health impacts of facemasks.The latest release from Infowars is finally here! ‘COVIDLAND’ is a riveting and fast-paced movie made by award-winning filmmaker Paul Wittenberger and narrated by Alex Jones that’s designed to break people out of their trance, see the big picture, and take our world back!Comments from viewers:1. They'll put on a floor show for non-existant patients while they put your whole family under house arrest.2. There are more of us than them. Fight the power. They will never stop us all.3. They shouldn't be so sure of this fake biological terror they have created. It is insignificant next to the power of infowars...4. NON-NATIONAL COMPLIANCE,,,this is what we need to do.No one would stop me from hugging my grandmother.5. The senior part was heartbreaking. Fuck it, this whole movie was heartbreaking. my family is divided now because of this scamdemic.6. So, t's ok if the big corporate businessses stay open,but the owners of mom and pop businessses are forced to lockdown or else they face fines and/or being arrested? The cabal and their gov't minions that enforce what they want are hypocritical @$sh0les as well as even worse than what I would print here.7. Many who challenged the "CV19" deaths were never allowed to have an autopsy performed on their loved ones... very telling indeed.8. I'll try to explain it again. They can't have their Great Reset until they've destroyed everyone's business and cost everyone their job. For if they were to simply close the world down the people would revolt. That's the reason for the fake pandemic. It's there to make people believe that the shutdowns and the resulting economic disaster were unavoidable consequences of the 'virus', leaving people with no redress, or at least believing that they have none. The worldwide total economic breakdown started in earnest in September of 2019. The economic devastation is inevitable but the people mustn't be allowed to understand this lest they realize that it was the economic system itself that collapsed. The people must not be permitted to look into nor understand why the previous system's collapse was inevitable or they'll be able to assign blame where blame is due.9. All you damn globalist and people working for them enjoy your eternal destiny in hell for all the pain and hurt you guys have caused through out the years and how you guys serve Satan's kingdom when clearly Satan has lost the battle from the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and how he defeated death.10. Disney rolling out the Fauci documentary to sway the minds of the people into thinking he’s a good character at the same time this series being released.11. You cops in the video are so brain washed and apparently dumb to not see how your a slave to the politicians and especially the ultra wealthy grow a brain all you assholes.12. I started a Twitter account just to share this documentary, I suggest you do the same. It's time to change hearts and minds