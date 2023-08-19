Create New Account
The Destruction of Jerusalem | The Great Controversy
The Destruction of Jerusalem marked an significant point in the birth of the Christian church. Warned by Jesus in Matthew 24 of the cities demise, those who truly believed fled the city before it was demolished. The Christian church then remains at the centre of the controversy between Christ and Satan over the next two thousand years, highlighted in future episodes.


#lineage thegreatcontroversy #Lineage #LineageJourney #KnowYourHistory #KnowYourMission #KnowYourOrigins


www.lineagejourney.com


